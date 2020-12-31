Things are looking a little different to get our day going in Spokane compared to what we saw yesterday morning. The National Weather Service ended up upgrading us to a Winter Storm Warning. We were downgraded back to a Winter Weather Advisory which expired at 4:30 this morning. Downtown Spokane is seeing rain to kick things off. Meanwhile, areas like Colbert, Loon Lake and Chewelah are showing snow on our Sky Tracker. It is all about timing and temperatures today!
Please be aware that city crews are still out plowing the streets. Right now, the main roads are mostly wet but the snow has been removed. You will need to use extra caution on side streets though as well as your neighborhood as crews continue to get to those locations. Give those plows plenty of space to get the job done!
Models are indicating the rain and snow that we are seeing will mostly be gone as we push into the afternoon hours. The snow level will be rising from about 2000ft to 3200ft. We are looking at above average temperatures today into the upper 30s. That means we won't have to worry about too much more accumulation. Mountain locations are still getting hit harder with Winter Storm Warnings in place. Please keep that in mind if you have travel plans.
By New Year's Eve tonight we are mostly dry across the board. Tomorrow we are anticipating cloudy skies with our next system set to roll in. That system will bring a continued chance for mixed precipitation in the valleys. That being said, right now rain is looking most likely for Spokane.
