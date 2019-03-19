A new baby in New York has a story to tell. A big one.
Harper Buckley is one week old and she's already breaking records. According to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, she's the biggest baby born there in at least 30 years.
Harper was 15 pounds, five ounces at birth; double the average weight of a newborn in the U.S.
"I knew she was going to be big, but I did not anticipate no 15-pound baby," Harper's mother Joy said.
She was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit to have her sugar and oxygen levels monitored, but she appears to be fine.
A few years ago her mom and dad had an 11-pound baby boy, equating to 26 pounds of baby in just two infants.
"The thing I've always wanted to do in my life was be a mom," Joy said. "Finding out the first time was overjoyed and then the second time i was just like i'm gonna be a mom to three kids now it's something I've always wanted to do."
According to WETM, the couple had been told they had less than a 15 percent chance of becoming pregnant, and considered adoption after trying for around seven years. That was until May of 2016 when the first miracle happened, becoming pregnant with their first child.
The couple hopes their story will give others struggling with infertility hope.