New York lawmaker wants to pass bill that would require social media background checks for gun licenses

NEW YORK, NY - A lawmaker in New York wants social media vetting before someone can get a gun license.
While some believe it could catch red flags, others say it violates the constitution.
New York State Senator Kevin Parker is the lead sponsor of a pair of bills that would make anyone applying for a gun license subject to a police search of their social media history.
He introduced the bills last month in response to reports that the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter had a history of hateful speech on social media.
Tom king, who is the President of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, says the bills unconstitutionally burden first and second amendment rights.
If passed, Parker's bills would authorize law enforcement to investigate posts or searches related to: slurs or biased language, threats to the health or safety of another person, acts of terrorism; or any other issue deemed necessary by the New York State Police.