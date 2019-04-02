New York teacher plans to file lawsuit after firing over topless photo

A teacher fired over over a topless selfie plans to sue the school district, saying the firing was unjust.
25-year-old Lauren Miranda, who was a math teacher at Bellport Middle School in Bellport, New York was fired last week after a topless photo of her ended up in the hands of a middle school student.
Miranda says she sent the picture to an ex-boyfriend a few years ago but says the photo was never posted online and she has no idea how the student got it.
She claims the South Country School District opted to fire her, claiming she could no longer be a role model to students.
Miranda now plans to file a three million dollar gender discrimination lawsuit against the school district, claiming her rights as a woman have been violated.
"What is wrong with my image? It's my breast. It's my chest. It's my body. It's something that should be celebrated," Miranda said. ""What message is that saying to the girls who have their photos airdropped all over the high school and sent all over? What message are we sending to them? To roll over when your picture gets exposed without your permission or consent. So how am I now not being a role model to them?"
Miranda says if the district gives her back her job, she won't file the lawsuit.
The school district declined to comment on the issue.