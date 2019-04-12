New York woman crashes car after spotting spider crawling next to her

A New York woman crashed her car and injured her leg on Wednesday, all because of a spider!
Police in Cairo, New York released images of the crash site.
According to police, the woman driving panicked after spotting a spider crawling near her. She ended up losing control of the car and slammed into a stone barrier. She suffered a leg injury from the crash.
Cairo police published the photos online to highlight the need to overcome fears while behind the wheel. Police say new drivers need to learn to pull over to a safe place if they need to compose themselves.