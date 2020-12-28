New York, N.Y. - Are you fed up with 2020? New Yorkers participated in "Good Riddance Day" to purge bad memories of 2020 from their memories and move into the new year with positivity and hope.
During the annual celebration, people worked out their frustrations from the previous year by beating up a piñata with a bat, writing down their worst memories on paper, and then shredding those pieces of paper.
Some of the most common things people said they wanted to leave behind included COVID-19, political divisiveness, remote learning, a canceled honeymoon, and difficult economic times for small businesses.
Sarah Henry shredded a piece of paper with the words "remote learning" written on it said, "I want to get rid of blended learning because I feel like kids need to be in school and learning all the time with their friends. It's not the same learning when they're at home."
If you want to participate in "Good Riddance Day," you can participate virtually by sharing what you want to leave behind in 2020 and using the hashtag, "Good Riddance Day" on social media.
