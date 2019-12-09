New Zealand volcano kills at least five while eight are missing

Authorities scrambling to search for survivors after a volcanic island in new Zealand erupted Monday.
Aerial searches have revealed "No signs of life" since the eruption and the island is so unstable rescue teams can't get near it.
The eruption captured by anxious tourists as their boat pulled away from the island.
"We looked back and we just saw this plume of smoke coming from the volcano," tourist Michael Schade said.
American Michael Schade and his family had just finished their tour.
"It was hard to stop crying long enough to take the photo," Schade said. "And then you take the photo and start thinking about it, and start crying again."
Rescuers are struggling to reach the island now smothered in two feet of searing ash.
At least five people are dead and eight are missing.
At least two Americans are among the injured, Matthew Ryan Urey and his wife Lauren.
New Zealand Prime Minister jacinda ardern said, "There were two groups on the island, those who were able to be evacuated and those who were close to the eruption."
Just one minute before the eruption. A camera captured this stunning image, appearing to show a group of people, just tiny specks, near the rim of the crater.
White island, also known as Whakaari is privately owned about 30 miles off the northeast coast.
It is also New Zealand's most active volcano.
Now growing questions about why tourists were allowed to go there.
