SPOKANE, Wash. – Restaurants aren’t just battling COVID-19 related struggles, one downtown location is also struggling with crooks.
Chad White, the owner of Zona Blanca, posted on social media about a break-in over the weekend. The new location is in downtown Spokane on South Howard. The break-in happened just nine days before they were set to open.
“If you see anyone trying to sell a bunch of top shelf liquors, mezcals, tequilas, a black point of sale cash drawer, a black Ace Hardware tool box and a brown leather bag, please contact Spokane Police or Crime Check,” White wrote on social media.
Video from the location showed crooks went through boxes. If you can help catch whoever did this, call (509) 456 - 2233.