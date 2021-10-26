COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- New bodycam footage obtained by KHQ through a Public Records Request from the Coeur d'Alene Police Department shows the moments leading up to the arrest of Mark Few, as well as his eventual citation at the hospital.
On the night of Monday September 6, Labor Day, Mark Few was pulled over by Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Matthew Lovingler after a Kootenai County Fire and Rescue captain reported seeing Few driving erratically.
Bodycam footage from Officer Lovingler shows him going through the process of evaluating Few for a DUI, as described in the court documents from the arrest. After Few refused to take any field sobriety tests, and due to the fact the Officer Lovingler recognized visible signs of impairment, he placed Few under arrest.
Following his arrest Few was transported to the hospital for a blood test.
He was met by Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Joseph Scholten, whose bodycam footage shows him shaking Few's hand and introducing himself as the supervisor on staff that night.
"Sorry we are meeting this way" Scholten said to Few. "The officer you were dealing with didn't know your name, to the extent of who you are."
The Sergeant continued his conversation with Few saying "what I stopped by for, essentially, was I'm like hey... he's a great guy, he's in Spokane, there's really no reason we need to book him probably to jail. So let's just give him a citation."
Scholten proceeded to ask Few if he had family in town to come pick him up and gave him the citation for DUI.
Bodycam footage and court documents showed Few blew 0.119/0.120, which is significantly higher than the legal limit of 0.08.
Few plead guilty to the DUI five weeks after his arrest and must complete 24 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents. The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
His driver’s license is also suspended until Nov. 5, when he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few was required to complete an alcohol and drug class in the next 90 days, which his attorney indicated he had already done.
Few was suspended for Gonzaga’s two exhibition games and the nonconference season opener but is expected to return for Gonzaga’s Nov. 13 game against Texas at the McCarthey Athletic Center.