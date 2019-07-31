SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools' newly-hired director of security, transportation and risk management has resigned after being confronted with allegations he abused his wife and suffers from long-term mental health and substance abuse issues.
The story was first reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review.
According to the reporting, Santos Picacio, 46, resigned Wednesday after officials confirmed the authenticity of divorce records and asked him about claims he threatened to kill his wife on two occasions.
He'd also admitted to having sexual contact with the 19-year-old twin daughters of church friends in 2014; and has tried to take his own life at least three times while battling post traumatic stress syndrome as a result of two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Army.
KHQ verified the substance of the allegations after obtaining a copy of the divorce decree and parenting agreement from 2018. has obtained a copy of the court records in question. In his court order, Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel wrote: "Santos Picacio Jr. has a history of domestic violence." He "has a long-term emotional problem that gets in the way of his ability to parent. The husband has a long-term substance abuse issue." The parenting agreement obtained by KHQ also outlined custody restrictions that prevented Picacio from having unsupervised contact with their son since May 2018.
Spokane Public Schools Director of Communication Brian Coddington confirmed to KHQ that officials received an anonymous tip on Monday, July 29, that had "some serious allegations" about Picacio and a family court matter.
Coddington also said Picacio submitted his resignation Wednesday, July 31, while officials were still in taking steps to verify the documents. The resignation also came just hours before the school board was scheduled to hold a special meeting on personnel matters.
Picacio took on the job of director of security, transportation and risk management at Spokane Public Schools about six months after school officials acknowledged not doing a Google search before hiring former Spokane County Sheriff's deputy Shawn Audie as a resource officer.
Audie quit the position last year following a fight at Ferris High School, during which he was photographed putting his knee to a student's neck. Audie had three prior civil cases against him for using excessive force, including one in which he was accused of killing a man with a choke-hold.
Coddington said that while a background check had been done before Picacio was hired and the results of the check did satisfy the hiring process. However, the background check didn't screen for family court proceedings.
"We're in the process of evaluating all of our hiring practices and looking for learnings and opportunities to improve," Coddington said. "This situation will certainly be part of that discussion and looking for opportunities to make changes to our background process."