Newman Lake Fire and Rescue battles 'intense flames' in bitter-cold temperatures

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Newman Lake Fire and Rescue (NLFR) battled "intense" flames near Lincoln Road Tuesday morning.
Despite efforts, by multiple responding agencies, an airplane hander was a total loss. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to NLFR, the extremely cold conditions made an already challenging task tremendously difficult with valves and lines freezing, pumps not operating, quick forming ice and the cold sucking energy from firefighters.
