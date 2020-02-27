Newport Army vet claims his puppy was killed in hit-and-run, seeking justice

Warning: This article contains image(s) that may be too graphic for some viewers.
A German shepherd puppy was allegedly ran over, dragged for about a half mile, and killed, according to David Grant, the dog's owner, and his wife, Cherrine Miltner.
Both said they were home, when someone "swerved into our driveway" and hit their puppy, Kali.
Both also said they believe the driver did it purposefully and/or was intoxicated.
Grant said he's a Green Beret, who suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Grant said Kali was the reason he's been able to recently cope with his disorder.
The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office confirmed it's investigation the incident. The agency said it's "following up on the information given to us," mentioning there may be some inconsistencies with some of the facts provided. However, the sheriff's office could not comment further, as the investigation is ongoing.
