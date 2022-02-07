NEWPORT, Wash. - Newport police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on S. Fea Avenue Sunday.
Police responded to a call in which the caller stated he had killed his mother. Arriving officers attempted live-saving aid on the victim, identified as 64-year-old Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspected shooter is her son, 28-year-old Jacob Mitchell. He was taken into custody and booked into Pend Oreille County Jail for second-degree murder.
Police said they are still investigating what led to the fatal incident.