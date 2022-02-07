police light vault.jpg

NEWPORT, Wash. - Newport police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on S. Fea Avenue Sunday.

Police responded to a call in which the caller stated he had killed his mother. Arriving officers attempted live-saving aid on the victim, identified as 64-year-old Carolyn Thompson-Mitchell. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspected shooter is her son, 28-year-old Jacob Mitchell. He was taken into custody and booked into Pend Oreille County Jail for second-degree murder. 

Police said they are still investigating what led to the fatal incident. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!