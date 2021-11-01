NEWPORT, Wash. - "It's just been a nightmare," said Dennis Platz, a Newport man who says he was stabbed and shot by his step-daughter in 2015.
In February of 2015, he said his step daughter, Jenifer Anderson attacked him. "She stabbed me nine times--got my head, my armpit. I had 35 staples and I don't know how many stitches," he said.
Patz says that Anderson was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. "She thought I was a mafia hit man and that I was trying to blow up her car," he said.
But this wasn't the only attack. Fast forward a few months, and...
"At the end of April, she shot up my house," Platz said.
Platz said he was lying on his couch late one April night, and as he was getting ready to get up, "I no more than stood up, and a bullet came in and hit the pillow on the couch," he said.
Platz said Anderson shot his house nine times and adds that he wasn't harmed in that shooting. But two months later, he was.
In June of 2015, Platz was with his neighbor by his deck, when he said he spotted something black under his deck.
"I thought, 'What the hell is that under my porch?' Just then, she started shooting at me," he said. Platz said as he turned around to run away, Anderson shot him in the back of the leg.
"As I was lying there, she stands at the bottom of my feet and shoots me twice in the head."
Today, he says through all the trauma, "I got a lot to be thankful for my leg. Hurts every time I walk, but I still have a leg."
However, Anderson has yet to be in trial to be held accountable. Platz said for seven years, he has received countless continuance letters pushing back the trial date. And as that date gets pushed back yet again to February of 2022, Platz says he just wants one thing.
"I want my story told, I want to be protected, I want justice."