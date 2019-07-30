A Newport man was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on US-95 near Council, Idaho, in Adams County Monday evening.
Idaho State Police say 68-year-old Michael Papaleo of Newport was travelling on northbound US-95 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he drove off the left side of the roadway and into a field where he became separated from the bike.
Police say Papaleo succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Next of kin has been notified.
The crash occurred around 9:51 p.m. Monday evening at milepost 132.2 about four miles south of Council.