NEWPORT, Wash. - One of four suspects, Claude Merritt, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison with credit for time served for the kidnapping and murder of Jason Fox in fall of 2020.
Last updated: Jan. 14
According to the Pend Oreille County Clerk, Claude Merritt was found guilty Thursday night of murdering Jason Fox. Merritt was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and failure to notify the coroner. He was found not guilty of unlawful disposal of human remains.
Merritt was one of four people charged in Fox's death. According to court documents, Merritt, and others, lured Fox to a rural area in Pend Oreille County where he was murdered, then they buried his body. Fox was reported missing in September of 2020 and his body was found in a shallow grave on October 7.
Merritt faces life in prison when he's sentenced on February 18th.