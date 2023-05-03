NEWPORT, Wash. — A man allegedly attempted to lure a girl into his vehicle at the intersection of West Second Street and South Spokane Avenue in Newport Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from police.
Newport police received a call shortly before 3 p.m. regarding the incident. When officers arrived, they confirmed the girl was safe and began searching for the suspect, who was described as a white man in his 40s to 40s with a short gray beard and a bald head. He was wearing a brown shirt with no sleeves and a yellow symbol in the front.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (509) 447-3151 and reference case 23-NP0547. Police also ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras and let them know if they have any relevant video.