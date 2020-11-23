NEWPORT, Wash- The Newport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who was recently released from the hospital.
The department said Ronald Pool was last seen in the city of Newport on Nov. 21.
Pool was driving a white 2006 standard cab Chevrolet Silverado, Tennessee license plate U06-29V.
The vehicle did not have a front license plate.
Pool is described as a 51-year-old white male, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 275 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Pool was reportedly leaving Newport at approximately 4:45 pm on the 21st, and driving to a relative’s residence in Spokane.
Pool has not been seen or heard from since. Pool is not familiar with the area. If anyone has information on Pool’s current location, they are asked to call the Newport Police Department at (509) 447-5611 or their local law enforcement agency.
