News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. - A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That's when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school.
“OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old Caeli, a senior at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis.
At first, anchor Debbie Monterrey didn't panic hoping it was a false alarm, that's when two more texts came in confirming this was not a drill.
On Oct. 24 around 9 a.m. the gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, broke into the building that holds both the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. The former student warned “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a student. Several other students were injured before police shot and killed Harris.
According to reporting from the Washington Post, Monterrey looked up to a TV in the studio where she saw a video of police surrounding the building saying there was an active shooter.
As a mother, all Monterrey wanted to do was go to her daughter's school and make sure she was safe. As a news anchor, she knew she had a job to get done and covered the shooting at her own daughter's school. During commercial break, she immediately broke down crying.
When the show was over at 10 a.m., Monterrey immediately left and picked up her daughter, who is safe.
They sat all day holding each other watching coverage on the shooting. Monterrey is already thinking about the next school shooting she’ll have to cover, which she said is not a question of if, but when and where.