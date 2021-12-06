SPOKANE, Wash. - The roads are insanely slick today, as our news crew found out first hand while out on a story this afternoon.
While heading up 14th Ave., they found themselves unable to make it up the hill and unable to stop from sliding down. Luckily, no one was hurt, although there was a close call.
There have been a large number of accidents today in both Spokane and the Valley, so it's imperative to take it slow, give yourself extra time to get where you need to go, and have chains or snow tires on!