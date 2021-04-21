We are looking at another sunshine filled afternoon with above average temperatures into the upper 60s. Some increasing clouds are expected late tonight ahead of our next cold front dropping down from the north.
That front will bring the chance for showers tomorrow as well as the potential for isolated thunderstorm activity. Brief downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lightning can be expected within those storms. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler compared to today. This system should kick up the winds a bit! Across the Basin and Palouse we could see gusts about 20-35mph.