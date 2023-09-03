MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Those handling fire debris are warned to take the necessary steps to stay safe around structures affected by the fires.
Wildfire debris can contain many types of hazardous substances, such as asbestos fibers, that can quickly become airborne and inhaled, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency (SRCAA).
Asbestos is in many types of building construction materials. It can cause serious health issues, including mesothelioma (cancer of the lining of the lungs and abdomen) and asbestosis (scarring of lung tissue).
When retrieving your belongings, SRCAA says to wear protective clothing like gloves, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Masks rated N95 or P100 are effective in blocking those dangerous particles. If your skin comes in contact with ash, wash it off immediately.
Keep all removed personal items in sealed bags or containers until properly cleaned.
If the property is going to be demolished or has been demolished, SRCAA has instructions on the following steps:
- Obtain an asbestos survey to check for the presence of asbestos. An AHERA-certified building inspector must complete this survey.
- Provide notification to SRCAA by filing a Notice of Intent (NOI). Homeowners or contractors can do the survey online. NOI fees have been waived, including those for emergency (fast-tracked) NOIs for those affected by the fire.
- If your survey returns negative for asbestos, no other asbestos requirements apply. You must show proof of survey results to dispose of demolition debris as non-asbestos.
- If the survey returns positive for asbestos, a certified asbestos abatement company must conduct the demolition.
The Graham Road Landfill is the only landfill in Spokane County that accepts renovation or demolition debris (whether it contains asbestos or not) and will only take properly sealed and labeled debris.
Those who own a single-family residence that is your primary residence and are planning on doing renovations can bypass an asbestos survey, as per the SRCAA.
An asbestos survey is required for commercial property and multi-family or rental housing. An AHERA-certified inspector must conduct the survey.