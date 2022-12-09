Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Accumulations west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see 4 to 5 inches. Snow may transition to a rain snow mix or just rain Saturday mid morning. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Worley, Rockford, Cheney, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&