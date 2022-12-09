We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd, and potentially stronger system to impact us Friday night, Saturday and for some even all the way into Sunday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 12 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Sunday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into place for areas shaded in purple from Ritzville into Coeur d'Alene and south to the Palouse. Snow is expected with total additional accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with up to 5" on some of the higher benches around town. Snow looks to transition to a rain/snow mix or just rain Saturday mid-morning around town. That transition doesn't look to happen for northern valleys, hence the higher snowfall expected. Click through the pictures below to see where the heaviest snow will fall!
We finally get a snow-break heading into next week. Drier conditions are expected but daytime highs will range in the 20's with overnight lows possibly falling to single digits by mid-late week, as arctic air dives south out of Canada.