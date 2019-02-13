Our next storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest, bringing a rain/snow mix during the day, turning to snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Early indications are another 1-3" of snow for the Spokane area, 4-6" through central Washington as well as the Panhandle of Idaho, and 3-4" in the NE mountains.

Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 30's through the end of the week, with overnight lows from the teens to low to mid 20's through Friday.

Happy Valentine's Day!

KHQ Chief Forecaster

Leslie Lowe