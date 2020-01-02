A cold front that has passed through is dropping our high temperatures today into the upper 30's. We had quite the breezy day yesterday, and are continuing to look for strong winds this morning. As we head through the day we will watch for the winds to die down. Just keep in mind as you're starting out you're day that wind is making things feel a little chillier than current temperatures numbers may appear.
We will be looking at increasing cloud coverage throughout the day ahead of the next system looking to arrive for the second half of the day. We are expecting to see a mix of precipitation which is dependent on temperatures. As we head into this evening and tonight snow will be likely, but we won't expect too much in terms of accumulation. We dry out as we head into Friday, but could continue to see some lingering showers to get the morning going. Cloudy skies are anticipated to close out the first work week of the year.
