Mostly sunny skies expected through today, with light winds and daytime highs just about average in the mid 40's.
Tuesday early afternoon, our next system moves in bringing a round of valley rain and mountain snow. Showers taper off overnight Tuesday leaving patchy fog for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Our next weather disturbance moves in Friday. Daytime highs hold steady in the mid to upper 40's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's and low 30's through the week.
