Today cloudy skies are leaving us with a dry break ahead of our next system which looks to arrive in Spokane during the overnight hours. That will leave us with rain to start the day. Right now, models are showing that storm moving out of the area by the early afternoon hours. There is a warm front associated with this system that will drag us up from the 40's today into the 50's tomorrow. That means we will be well above average for this time of year! Along with the warm front breezy winds are expected with strong gusts both Friday and Saturday. Please make sure items outside that are loose are secured. Winds like these will mean that isolated power outages will be possible. Gusts as high as 45mph are on the table according to the National Weather Service. Sunday winds look to be calmer and temperatures should be closer to normal.
Next System Pushes In Overnight
