IDAHO COUNTY - The Nez Perce County Corner has identified the human remains found Sunday, May 5, as missing Grangeville woman, 25-year-old Shawnta L. Pankey.
Pankey was reported missing by her mother on April 16, 2018 under suspicious circumstances.
Less than a month ago, her friends and family returned to Pine Bar for the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Idaho County Sheriff's Office says her remains were found near Buffalo Eddy on the Snake River.
Deputies say the investigation into her disappearance will continue. If anyone has information into the investigation, they are urged to call the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
The family is offering a reward to anyone with information.