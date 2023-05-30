LEWISTON, Idaho — On May 28, Nez Perce County Sheriff's were dispatched to a deceased person found in the Clearwater near Gibbs Eddy off of Highway 12. The identity is unknown and deputies are asking for assistance in identifying the individual.
He is a white male with medium length brown hair and a red beard. He is about 6 foot and 250 pounds.
The circular tattoo is located on his right shoulder and the Celtic tattoo is located on his right calf.
If you have any information on who this individual is, please contact Detective Wendy King with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office at 208-799-3131, referencing case number 23-N3737.