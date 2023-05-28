Police lights - Vault
On 05/28/2023 Deputies were dispatched to a deceased person found in the Clearwater River near Gibbs Eddy off of Highway 12. The identity of the individual is unknown. He is a white male with medium length brown hair, and a red beard. He is about 6 foot, 250 pounds. He has two tattoos, one on his right shoulder and the other on his right calf. If you have any information that could help identify the individual, please contact Detective Wendy King with then Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office at 208-799-3131 x1 referencing case number 23-N3737.
 
 
 
 

