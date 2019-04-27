LEWISTON, Idaho - A Nez Perce Tribal Officer who was shot in his home Wednesday, April 17, has been released from the hospital.
According to family, Officer Josh Rigney was able to go home Friday, April 26, after treatment at St. Joseph Medical Center.
Authorities say the suspect involved in the incident, 36-year-old Daniel "Danny" Cook Jr., was killed in a shooting with other officers a short time later.
Officer Rigney is a husband and father of three. He is a second generation police officer and has been with the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department for just over a year.
If anyone would like to make a monetary donation to Officer Rigney and his family, an account has been set up at Lewis Clark Credit Union. You can reach them at (208)746-7233.