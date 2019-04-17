Watch again

The suspect involved in the shooting of a Nez Perce Tribal officer had a prior criminal history.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, 36-year-old Daniel Cook Jr. has a felony record which includes convictions for burglary in Nez Perce County and illegal possession of a weapon in Nez Perce County.

Cook came to Idaho from Washington under the terms of the Interstate Compact where his felony convictions include attempting to elude a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

He'd been released from Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino on August 29, 2018, when he completed his sentence.

KHQ has confirmed the two shootings, one involving an off-duty Nez Perce tribal officer, are linked.

Idaho State Police sent this release:

Police are continuing to investigate the officer involved shooting that took place at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th in the City of Lewiston. The suspect drove to the residence of an off-duty Nez Perce Tribal Police Officer in the 3500 block of 11th Street and discharged a firearm at the officer.

The victim, Officer Josh Rigney, was shot twice. Officer Rigney's wife called emergency services, and Rigney was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. He is currently in fair condition and continues to receive care.

After firing at Officer Rigney, the assailant got back into his car and fled the scene. He was quickly pursued by Lewiston Police. The assailant then shot at police from his car in the areas of the 3300 block of 8th Street, 8th Street and Bryden Avenue, and the 1100 block of Burrell Avenue.

The chase came to an end near 13th Street and Burrell Avenue where the assailant continued to shoot at police officers who returned fire, resulting in the suspect's death. The deceased suspect is identified as 36-year-old Daniel Cook Jr. of Lewiston.

The lead agency in this investigation is Idaho State Police, being assisted by members of the Region Two Critical Incident Task Force, which includes the Moscow Police Department, Latah County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Four Lewiston Police Officers have been placed on special leave by department policy and protocol.

