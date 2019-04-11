Nez Perce Tribe advises residents of Glenwood area to leave amid flood emergency

Watch again

GLENWOOD, Idaho - The Nez Perce Tribe has advised residents of the Glenwood area below Adams Grade Road to leave the area as soon as possible amid flood emergency.

In a Facebook post, the tribe urged residents to, "Pack only necessary belongings, move your pets or take them to higher ground, and ensure propane tanks are turned off and secured."

The tribe said the Glenwood region has been an area of concern due to its reservoir. The road was excavated to release water to avoid flooding, but it caused the road to washout and flooding in the area remains a major concern.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Life Center Church at 4432 Highway 12 in Kamiah.