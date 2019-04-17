Update:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Nez Perce Tribe has reported that a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer is in stable condition after being shot in his home in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Tribe says Officer Josh Rigney was off duty when a man arrived at his home and opened fire. Rigney was shot twice and his wife called the Lewiston Police Department.
They arrived immediately and Rigney was taken to St. Joe's Hospital where he is in stable condition and continuing to receive care.
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is currently managing calls placed to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department.
It has not been confirmed whether the incident is related to an officer involved shooting reported by the City of Lewiston.
A tribal spokesperson said the shooter and the officer don't know each other. They also said the suspect is "no longer a threat" to the public.
Previous Coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston's Public Information Officer said that a previous press release regarding an officer-involved shooting in Lewiston is being recalled.
The Public Information Officer could only confirm there was no immediate threat to the public after the incident Wednesday and that further investigation will be taken over by Idaho State Police.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Previous Coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lewiston.
According to a release from the City of Lewiston, three Lewiston police officers were involved in the incident and all are without injury.
At this time, there is no immediate threat to the community, but the Lewiston Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from traveling along the 3500 block of 11th Street and the 1300 block of Burrell Avenue. There are active crime scenes in those areas.
The Lewiston Police Department says it will do its best to provide more information as it becomes available.