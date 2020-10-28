NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted on Wednesday that the NFL will be limiting capacity for Super Bowl LV to 20% at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.
Seating capacity at Raymond James Stadium is roughly 65,000, meaning that attendance would be limited to about 13-15,000 people. Fans would be split into group pods and required to wear masks for the duration of the game.
Schefter also reported on the potential of the NFL adding another week of games due to schedule changes, saying "if a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7."
