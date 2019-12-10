SEATTLE - The team name of the NHL Seattle franchise could be revealed along with the logo designs and color schemes as early as February or March.
"We think so, but we're still working on it," Team president and CEO Tod Leiweke said at a presentation to the NHL Board of Governors on Monday. "It's moving up the list."
The expansion team is scheduled to begin play in the 2021-22 season.
"Everything is great," Leiweke said. "We're getting to see our fans, and that's been chicken soup for the soul."
The club has been consulting with fans who have submitted club-seat deposits in hopes of getting feedback and suggestions on the team name.
"It's really what do the fans want," Leiweke said. "It's being smart enough to listen and then thoughtful enough to interpret just right."
General Manager Ron Francis said recently that the club hopes to announce the team name in the first quarter or first half of 2020.
The club is working on assigning club seating and hoping to assign general seating by the first half of 2020.
The foundation for the new arena at the Seattle Center is scheduled to be poured in the early spring. The iconic KeyArena roof is being supported above the excavation so it can be placed back on top of the new arena that will be built under it.
