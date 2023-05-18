COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - On Thursday, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) released a 26-page report from their peer-evaluation visit to North Idaho College (NIC), laying out the concerns that prompted the commission to issue a sanction of Show Cause.
In the report, the five-member panel wrote “the institution must overcome its current environment of distrust, poor communication, conspiracy, and the debilitating undercurrent of placing other priorities above those that are in the best interest of the institution.”
They acknowledge that the school has made positive steps, but “the commitment to positive change must be consistent and sustained.”
The public release of this document comes the day after the NIC Board of Trustees held an impromptu special session. The board had already received a draft of the document then, with Board President Greg McKenzie referencing it multiple times.
At that meeting, they passed three motions unanimously, geared towards achieving the commitment to positive change.
First, they agreed not to challenge President Nick Swayne’s lawsuit, stating Swayne can not be placed under administrative leave without his consent. This comes after Swayne, one of NIC’s five presidents over the last two years, was reinstated in March following a judge’s order. McKenzie says, this proves the board’s commitment to work with the president.
“Upon significant reflection regarding the best interests of the institution, I believe that consistent with the NWCCU peer evaluation report, the board should attempt to work with the President in a spirit of compromise and unity,” he said on Wednesday.
Second, the board passed a motion allowing McKenzie and Swayne to work together to settle any other pending lawsuits the college is facing.
Lastly, they approved of McKenzie waiving attorney-client privilege to release executive session meetings and emails from the time Rick MacLennan served as president. McKenzie said, those emails are important to reveal the truth.
“There is lots of information... plenty of people to share an opinion regarding the past two years at North Idaho College with regard to certain individuals, and I just intend to set the record straight,” he said.
The NWCCU will discuss NIC’s accreditation at their meeting on June 20-23. In the meantime, NIC will have an open, regularly-scheduled board meeting on May 24.