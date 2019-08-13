COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - North Idaho College is facing a stiff punishment after the Northwest Athletic Conference found that the men's basketball program made NWAC violations.
Part of the punishment includes vacating both the team's 2018 and 2019 NWAC championships. It also means that the College will not display any of the championship memorabilia on campus and return any trophies, banners or awards to the NWAC offices.
The North Idaho College Athletic Department will be on probation for 3 years and any decisions regarding eligibility, athletic grant in air, booster club payments must have Vice President of Student Services approval.
The program will also have to pay a $30,000 fine, with $10,000 suspended pending the summer 2021 compliance review and the Executive Board's determination of satisfactory progress.
The NWAC found that booster club funds were illegally used to pay for housing at the Trail Lodge apartments for the men's basketball team. Those funds were also used to pay for meals and entertainment for the men's basketball team.
NIC President Rick MacLennan issued the following statement on the sanctions:
"I am following up from my Friday evening communication to let you know the NWAC has released a memo to its commissioners regarding our appeal process and the sanctions.
Consistent with my commitment to be open and responsive with communications throughout this entire process, and because we have received public records requests and media inquiries, the college has set up a page on our website with all original source documents from NWAC’s initial notice of the investigation through the appeal and the final resolution. Names of current and former NIC employees, booster club community volunteers, and students have been redacted.
As I mentioned in my convocation remarks this morning regarding the recent decision of the NWAC to levy sanctions on our athletic programs, these are not easy times, but just like our celebrations, they too are part of our story and like those who have come before us, our commitment is to overcome, persevere and strive to become better. My commitment to you is that we will take this as an opportunity and grow. I would ask that we also commit to support our student athletes and coaches, perhaps now more than ever. Our athletic programs are a great connection between the community and NIC and have been and will continue to be a point of pride for us all."
To review the source documents, visit: www.nic.edu/nwacresults