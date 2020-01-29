Two area community colleges will once again receive grants from Metallica's Foundation and its partners in the second year of its scholar program.
Community Colleges of Spokane and North Idaho College were both among the 10 schools in the original program and will be included in this year's as well, along with five schools added for a total of 15.
According to a release from the All Within My Hands Foundation, the Metallica Scholars Initiative saw job placement rates exceed 90 percent in the inaugural year. The foundation confirmed Wednesday the initiative will be back for a second year in support of community colleges and their career and technical-education programs. Additionally, matching grants from new partners in the program will be made.
"Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. "We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020."
AWMH partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) last year, distributing $100,000 towards each of the community colleges. The colleges were selected out of communities that had supported Metallica during its recent U.S. tours after a competitive application process.
Out of the 10 schools and over 700 first-wave Metallica Scholars, there was an 80-90 percent program completion rate, and a 95% job placement for Metallica Scholars who completed their certifications/studies.
"The impact of the Metallica Scholars Initiative has been extremely gratifying” said Dr. Edward Frank, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. “We are indebted to all the schools, the AACC, and co-sponsors for their dedication to making this program successful and their help in changing the lives of so many people. This trans-formative effect is exactly what the band and the board had hoped for when we started this program."
In year two of the Metallica Scholars Initiative, it will be receiving matching grants from new partners supplementing AWMH' cumulative $1.5 million contribution.
"The colossal reputation of Metallica has given these colleges, and the trades they are supporting, new life and attention,” said Jennifer Worth, AACC Senior Vice President, Workforce and Economic Development. "It has been an honor and a privilege to have the band’s and foundation board of directors’ trust to design and implement programs that will change the lives of hard working Americans looking to advance."
SCC and NIC are on the list of original schools participating in year two including:
• Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, North Carolina
• Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, Oregon
• College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois
• Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, Maryland
• Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, Wisconsin
• Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, Michigan
• Lone Star College, The Woodlands, Texas
• North Idaho College, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
• Spokane Community College, Spokane, Washington
• Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, Kansas
The additional participating schools haven't been announced at this time.
Metallica last performed in Spokane back in Dec. 2018, bringing in a record crowd of over 13,000 to the Spokane Arena.