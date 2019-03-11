North Idaho College Workforce Training is teaming up with a Spokane truck driving school to offer a new, four-week Commercial Driver’s License course in North Idaho. NIC’s partnership with the Drive509 CDL school will allow students completing the program to fulfill CDL requirements in both Idaho and Washington.
“By collaborating with Drive509, NIC can now offer more certifications to students in an industry that is in high demand, while easing program costs for the college,” said Kassie Silvas, NIC dean of Career, Technical and Workforce Education, in a news release. “Truckers earn, on average, $40,000-plus per year. If we can provide students the opportunity to earn a competitive wage, along with financial assistance to those who qualify, in four weeks, we’ve done our job.”
The four-week program will start at the Parker Technical Education Center in Rathdrum, where students will complete the classroom requirements, followed by driving, range work, and observation at the NIC Aerospace Center in Hayden.
Drive509 is accredited through the Washington State Workforce Training and Education Board for Commercial Driving License training in Washington as well as being approved to provide training in Idaho.
“We train people from all over the state of Washington and Idaho and have an excellent track record with students passing the CDL exam,” said Jason Boudreau, owner of Drive509, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to working with NIC and the next generation of truck drivers.”
Drive509 opened in Spokane in 2016. More than 300 students have completed the course and gone on to gain their CDL.
Classes begin March 18. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Potential students or employers can reach the NIC Workforce Training Center at (208) 769-3333 or www.nic.edu/cdl for more information.