Students from the North Idaho College Technology program recently built a pair of weather vanes for the Kootenai Humane Society.
The project featured material donated by Pacific Steel, and the racks were built by first and second-year students.
When weather allows, the dog vanes will be installed at the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden.
According to a release from NIC, the welding program has built projects in the past for organizations in the community such as Coeur d'Alene Police, the Post Falls Food Bank, and Kootenai Fire & Rescue.