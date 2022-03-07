A system moving in from the north will bring a round of mountain snow and a chance for a rain/snow mix at the valley floors, as well as breezy winds through Wednesday morning. Behind this system, temperatures will remind us that we are not quite done with Winter just yet dropping into the low 30's mid-week with overnight lows in the teens,
Temperatures will slowly rebound into the 40's & 50's for the end of the week and weekend, with another weak system set to bring a scattered chances for a rain snow mix Saturday and Sunday.
We "Spring forward" this weekend, setting our clocks forward one hour Sunday morning at 2am.