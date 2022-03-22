Tuesday, look for mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon and daytime highs in the low 50's.
Wednesday, will be the warmest day in the 7-day forecast, with highs that are set to shoot into the 60's. If we hit that 60, it will be the first 60 degree day of the year.
There is a quick hitting cold front that will bring some light showers overnight Wednesday and drop daytime highs back into the low to mid 50's on Thursday. Otherwise, we are relatively quiet through the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will bump into the 50's and 60's through Sunday.