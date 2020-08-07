Conditions are looking up to close out the work week! We are expecting to see sunshine and daytime highs even cooler than yesterday. The mid to upper 70's are expected for today, so go ahead and make those outdoor plans now!
Tonight we will see increasing cloud coverage to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight we will drop into the upper 50's.
Tomorrow expect decreasing cloud coverage as we move through the day. A baseball cap or ponytail will be the preferred look as we are expecting breezy winds with gusts around 20mph. Temperatures will push back into the low 80's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.