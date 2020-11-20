Aside from a little bit of patchy morning fog through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday look quiet with daytime highs in the low 40's and overnight lows in the mid 20's.
A series of storms will move into the Pacific Northwest Sunday night, bringing a bit of a rain/snow mix to the valley floors Monday early, meaning we could see a messing morning commute. Moderate to heavy snowfall continues through mid-week for the mountains. The upside to all of the anticipated snow, is ski resorts are getting ready to rock and roll. The downside, travel across mountain passes will be compromised leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
