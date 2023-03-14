Extreme eastern Washington, Northeast Oregon and the southeastern and central panhandle of Idaho will catch the back edge of the atmospheric river slamming into California Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a round of rain and snow to the area.
 
Otherwise, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Pacific Northwest bringing a nice stretch of weather with highs in mid to upper 40's and 50's through Sunday.
 
As of now, our next system isn't set to arrive until Sunday. 
 
Enjoy!

