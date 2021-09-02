Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Daytime highs head back into the upper 70's and low to mid 80's for the next several days. 

Our only watch spot for the Labor Day weekend is Saturday night into Sunday, with a weak system that will slide across the Pacific northwest bringing a few more clouds to the forecast through the weekend, and possibility of a few mountain showers for the Cascades. 

We will see changes arrive by the middle of next week, with the possibility of rain in the forecast.

