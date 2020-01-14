Former University of Hawaii Football Coach, Nick Rolovich, has confirmed his new coaching job at Washington State University via Twitter.
Rolovich updated his Twitter bio to "Head Football Coach, Washington State University" while also tweeting a photo of a Cougar grasping and peering around a tree, a hint at his signing that hasn't been announced by WSU yet.
January 14, 2020
University of Hawaii also confirmed that Nick Rolovich accepted the head coaching position Monday night.
University of Hawaii Athletic Director, David Matlin, said "Nick called me tonight to inform me that he accepted the Washington State job. Out football program is in a beret place today because of Nick and we wish him all the best."
Statement from Athletics Director David Matlin. pic.twitter.com/xfwJXp2XWt— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 14, 2020
We have reached out to Washington State Athletics but have not yet received a response.
BREAKING Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich is expected to become the new head coach at #WAZZU, per sources.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2020
WSU Athletic Director did however tweet a photo of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas being constructed, a hint at the athletic department and football program wanting to contend for a Pac-12 Championship, which that stadium will host in the future.
The future is here!— Pat Chun (@pat_chun) January 14, 2020
📍- @AllegiantStadm#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5BdhXAon6y
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports says Rolovich has signed a five-year deal with a $3 million annual salary.
Rolovich has coached at Hawaii since 2008 as an assistant, eventually working his way to offensive coordinator in 2010. He took over as head coach in 2016 and has been at the helm of the Rainbow Warriors for four seasons.
Last year, he led the team to a 10 and 5 record, their first double-digit win season in nearly a decade. They also made the Mountain West Championship game for the first time in program history. To end the year, the Rainbow Warriors beat BYU in the Hawaii bowl.
Mike Leach left WSU after the 2019 season to take the head coaching position at Mississippi State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.