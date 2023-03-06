COUER D’ALENE, Idaho. - After months of uncertainty, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees voted to reinstate Nick Swayne as the school’s active president effective immediately, taking him off administrative leave.
On Monday, the room filled to capacity inside NIC, as dozens of people waited for the Board of Trustees special business meeting to commence. No public comment was allowed, however, you could feel the passion coming from both sides of the issue as the meeting began.
The topic of discussion? The future of the presidential leadership at NIC. In December, President Nick Swayne was put on administrative leave, Greg South replacing him as interim president of the college.
On March 3, as part of a lawsuit filed by Swayne against NIC, in which Swayne hopes to be fully reinstated to his role, Judge Cynthia Meyer granted a preliminary injunction. That order requires NIC to take Swayne off administrative leave and maintain him as active president of the school for the duration of the lawsuit.
After a lengthy executive meeting, Monday’s public meeting did just that; each trustee voted to reinstate Swayne as active president.
“I’m happy to be where we are, and getting back to work,” Swayne said.
Faculty, staff, and students were in attendance, as well as those from the community. The student body president, although having a calculus test on Tuesday, was there supporting the student body, and Dr. Swayne.
“This is the most optimistic I’ve seen campus in several months, having Swayne back on campus today,” Damian Maxwell said. “Nick Swayne actually demonstrates that he is a student focused person, and he is willing to go the extra mile to make sure that all the students and faculty and staff are heard on campus.”
In turn of Swayne being reinstated, the board also voted to place the interim president, South, on paid administrative leave. How much money that will be, in taxpayer dollars, still unknown.
As for NIC’s accreditation, the college is required to submit a Show Cause Report by March 31 to NWCCU on why the school’s membership should not be withdrawn.