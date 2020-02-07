'Night to Shine' celebrates disability community
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Friday night's dreary weather didn't dampen any spirits heading to Night to Shine in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Anthony Eastman was one of them. He looks forward to the event all year and recruited friends to help him iron his shirt, polish his great-grandpa's leather vest and choose the perfect shoes for dancing with his girlfriend, Anette Enger.
Eastman said the event is fun, but also sends an important message.
"Everyone in our community that has special needs can shine like anybody else from around the world," Eastman said.
Night to Shine originated as part of an event by Tim Tebow, and The Cause Church in Coeur D'Alene is just one of many churches around the country that host similar events each year.
Its goal is to celebrate the special needs community with red carpet entrances, cheers and a reminder that they are incredible just they way they are.
Team Buddy lead, Kori Icardo said that's something they might not hear often enough from the rest of the world.
"I feel like we need to do a better job of it," said Icardo. "Tonight is about hope and the fact that we're doing that. We're doing a better job."
Icardo hopes the event's attitude will spread through the rest of the community, the country and the world.
Meanwhile, Eastman smiles as he sits at a ballroom table with Enger. In this moment, everything is right in his world.
"It's been fun so far," Eastman said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.